WITH HELP FROM 4-H, LOCAL KIDS GET TO ‘SHOP WITH A COP’

Shop with a Cop was held on Friday at Peebles in the Punxy Plaza. With help from the 4-H Barnyard Buddies, the Punxsutawney Borough Police took less-fortunate families Christmas shopping. Pictured (front, from left) are Kelly Nissel holding Sophia Nissel; Kaylee, Ivy, and Colton Nissel; (second row) Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough Police chief; Rusty Craft, 4-H leader; Ashli Schuckers; Ashley Singer; Isabel, Garret and Emily Nissel; (back row) Richard Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor; and Jason Aharrah and Kirk Brudnock, Punxsutawney Borough Police officers. Missing from the photo are Kaydence Tyree and Kelsey, Kaitlyn and Abby Delarme. Read the full story in Monday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)