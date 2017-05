On Thursday evening, Jeff Tech Building Trades student Daulton Helo was recognized as the 2017 Outstanding Co-Op Student for his work at Sintergy Inc. Likewise, Sintergy Inc. was named the 2017 Outstanding Training Station. Pictured here is Roger Jones, Sintergy Plant Manager; Helo; and Building Trades Instructor David Rishell. For a full recap, grab a copy of Friday's print edition!