Groundhog Festival to open a day early this year

As many non-profit organizations are forced to tighten their belts due to economic conditions, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival Committee and the Punxsutawney Fire Department have joined forces to help each other out following the parade this year.

Roger Steele, chairman of the Groundhog Festival Committee, said that following the Punxsutawney Fire Department's Old Home Week Parade, to be held on Saturday, July 1, the Groundhog Festival will open a day early.

