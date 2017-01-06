Groundhog Day prep in full swing

This year marks Punxsutawney Phil’s 131st prognostication, and though it’s just a few weeks away, those at the Groundhog Club are busy with preparations. Though Groundhog Day falls on a Thursday this year, the excitement will officially kick off on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year already, but we are getting ready for the Groundhog Day celebration. We are trying to include something for everyone in the schedule of events,” said Katie Donald, executive director of the Groundhog Club.

