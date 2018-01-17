Girls' hoops overcomes slow start to down Dutch

The Lady Chucks overcame a slow start, and after trailing by 10 through 13 minutes on Wednesday night, outscored St. Marys 17-0 over the next five minutes to bridge halftime and open up a lead. Punxsy went on to win the game 47-35.

Leah Miller and Kate Horner scored in double digits, with 13 and 11, respectively, with Riley Presloid (pictured above) and Elyse White each scoring nine of their own.

On Thursday, the PAHS campus will be quiet, as the only scheduled athletics event is a trip for wrestling (junior high and varsity) to Clarion to take on the Bobcats.