Members of the Giddy Up 4-H Club recently decorated ornaments for a tree at Laurelbrooke Landing's residents to enjoy. Pictured are (front row) Rylee Lindenpitz, (middle row) Anna Kennermuth, Randa Rickard, Taylor Rafferty, Grace Shick, Ryanne Lindenpitz, (back row) Kain Kennermuth, Amanda Wolfe and Sara Griffith. (Photo submitted)