Getting into the 'spirit' of Groundhog Day

Many who live in Punxsutawney have made the trek to Pittsburgh for a night or weekend on the town, and the town’s beloved Punxsutawney Phil had the chance to do just that this past weekend. On Friday, Phil and his Groundhog Club entourage were the guests of honor at Phil-a-Palooza at Wigle Whiskey in Pittsburgh for the release of Phil’s Shadow — a rye whiskey finished in maple syrup barrels. Pictured is John Griffiths, Phil’s handler, showing off the pride of Punxsutawney to some new fans.