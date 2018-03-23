Fun-filled fight for Phil after wanted poster posted

Pictured are (from left) Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald, Butch Prushnok (Risk Management Chairperson for the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club) A.J. Dereume (Phil's Handler) and Patrick Osikowicz (Ozone) holding a press conference on Friday in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse in Brookville after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office challenged Phil on a weather-based charge. At the fun-natured event, the local representatives made it clear that Phil was just doing his job — reporting the weather — and that any complaints about winter storms should be directed toward Mother Nature. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)