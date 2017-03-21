Front-seat passenger charged in accident that claimed juvenile’s life

Additional charges have been filed related to a fatal car crash that occurred at 6:57 p.m. Dec. 9, 2016, on Route 322 in Union Township, Jefferson County. New charges have been filed against another individual involved in the crash, Heather Dawn Adams of Clarion, the front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles.

The driver, Mark Anthony Andrus, 33, Clarion, was recently charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence, among other charges, for the accident, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old Big Run girl, who was a passenger in his vehicle. Adams was also his passenger.

The charges filed against her at District Magistrate Gregory Bazylak's office include:

• One count of involuntary manslaughter (felony 2);

• Three counts of endangering the welfare of children (felony 3);

• Three counts of permitting violation of title aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence (felony 2);

• One count of permitting violation of title homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence (felony 2);

• One count of violation of title homicide by vehicle (felony 3);

• Three counts of permitting violation of title accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed (felony 3);

• Two counts of permitting violation of title driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance (misdemeanor);

• One count of permitting violation of title accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed (misdemeanor 2);

• One count of permitting unauthorized person to drive (summary);

• Permitting violation of title following 10 summary vehicle code violations: driver required to be licensed, driving on right side of roadway, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving vehicle at safe speed, careless driving, reckless driving, occupant restraints (four citations);

• One count of false reports (summary).

Adams' bail was set at 10 percent of $100,000. She was committed to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of posting bail.

The accident occurred as Andrus was traveling west on Route 322. He lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway. It spun counterclockwise into the path of an oncoming vehicle, operated by Tina Ann Carrier, 48, Brookville. Andrus' vehicle was then pushed sideways into a utility pole. Adams, a 10-year-old juvenile and an eight-year-old juvenile, all passengers in Andrus's vehicle, were treated for serious injuries. Carrier was not hurt.