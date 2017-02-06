Fourth-graders send love to hospice patients

About 160 fourth-grade students at the Punxsutawney Area Middle School recently made valentines for the Visiting Nurses Association program. The valentines will be distributed by the nurses to patients in hospices. VNA has been organizing the project for a number of years and considers it a great way to get the kids thinking about those who may need some cheering up. Pictured are some of the students in Mr. Kuntz's fourth-grade class. (Photo by Destiny Pifer/The Punxsutawney Spirit)