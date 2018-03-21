Five Punxsy youth wrestlers off to States

Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

This weekend, five Punxsy wrestlers will take part in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships in Wilkes-Barre after top-two finishes at last weekend’s Area V Championships in Clearfield. Local state qualifiers include (front row, from left) Dysen Gould, 11/12 65-pound champion; Jordan Rutan, 9/10 70-pound runner-up; (back row) Beau Thomas, 9/10 120-pound runner-up; Jael Miller, 11/12 girls’ 120-pound champion; and Brady Smith, 11/12 115-pound champion. (Photo submitted)

