Five Punxsy youth wrestlers off to States

This weekend, five Punxsy wrestlers will take part in the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships in Wilkes-Barre after top-two finishes at last weekend’s Area V Championships in Clearfield. Local state qualifiers include (front row, from left) Dysen Gould, 11/12 65-pound champion; Jordan Rutan, 9/10 70-pound runner-up; (back row) Beau Thomas, 9/10 120-pound runner-up; Jael Miller, 11/12 girls’ 120-pound champion; and Brady Smith, 11/12 115-pound champion. (Photo submitted)