Five from Punxsy among D-9 All-Stars

The District IX Basketball League, which is made up of Bradford Area, Brookville Area, DuBois Area, Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney Area and St. Marys Area, held its awards banquet on Monday, with five Punxsy players receiving honors. For the Lady Chucks, whose season resulted in a second-round PIAA playoff game and another District 9 championship, three players were honored on the All-Star team. Leah Miller received the most votes for the girls’ team, and Morgan VanLeer and Kate Horner joined her on the team. Punxsy girls’ coach Mike Carlson was also listed on the award sheet as the coach of the league champion team, as the Lady Chucks finished 10-0 in league play. Two boys’ players also made their respective All-Star team, as Devin Kelly and Brandon Matthews found themselves on the list.