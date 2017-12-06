First visioning meeting sees nearly 100 turn out

There was good attendance for the first Community Visioning Session for Downtown Punxsutawney at Gobbler's Knob on Wednesday. Pictured are those in attendance voting on the various ideas that were attached to the wall as presented by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. Nearly 100 people turned out to discuss their visions for what could become of the downtown area, with a special focus on downtown, shopping and visiting habits. For a full report, grab a print edition of Thursday's Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)