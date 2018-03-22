First United Methodist Church cantata this weekend

The First United Methodist Church of Punxsutawney will hold its annual Cantata on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 10:45 a.m. This year's cantata will be “Redeemed by the Blood of the Lamb” and is under the direction of Doug Temchulla. The Church is located at 301 West Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, and all are welcome to attend. Pictured are members of the FUMC Community Choir and Orchestra rehearsing for the annual show. (Photo by Rose James of The Spirit)