First Take: PAHS Variety Show debuts Thursday

Pictured from the skit "Mr. Wills Exotic Animals" is Josh Godo (left) and Tessa Winebark are pictured with Cooper the wild Pomeranian dog, who was on display during the 65th Annual Variety Show dress rehearsal on Tuesday. The show opens Thursday at 7 p.m. at the PAHS auditorium, and tickets are available at the door. The Class of 2017 will also be selling their famous fudge. Proceeds from the Variety Show goes to the Margaret C. Boles Foundation which has provided scholarships to deserving PAHS students and the after-graduation party. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)