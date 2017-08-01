Fed League finals Game 1 goes Miners' way

The Rossiter Miners fell behind early in Game 1 of the Federation League finals on Tuesday in Rossiter, but they outscored the Brookville Grays 8-2 over the final few frames to claim an 8-7 victory and a 1-0 series lead. The series shifts to Brookville for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Pictured above are some of the Miners players greeting Ruben Taylor (left) after he drove in the go-ahead run, which proved to be the game-winner. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)