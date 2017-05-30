Farmer's Inn restaurant destroyed in blaze

SIGEL — The Farmer's Inn restaurant building was a total loss after a structure fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

The building housing the restaurant, gift shop and ice cream parlor was burned to the ground. It was the only structure to be severely damaged in the blaze. There were no injuries, and it was reported that the animals in the small zoo on the property are well.

Tpr. David M. Powell, Pennsylvania State Police Troop C fire marshal, said the cause and origin of the fire are currently still under investigation.

