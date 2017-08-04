ESGR honors World War II vets at banquet

For members of the Northwest Committee of ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), honoring both those who have served and who support members of the guard and reserve is important. A special ceremony was held Thursday in Punxsutawney, with the honored guests for the evening being World War II veterans Wally Hurd and Dr. Paul Johnston, who received Command Coins, medals and a flag for their service. Pictured with the veterans are Susan Robertson, vice chair, Northwest ESGR Committee; Hurd; Major General Wesley Craig, keynote speaker; Johnston; and Fred Fair, chair, Northwest ESGR Committee. (Photo by Rose James of The Spirit)