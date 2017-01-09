Entries sought for 14th annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest

The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center is pleased to sponsor the 14th annual Little Mr. and Miss Groundhog Contest. The contest is open to all kindergarten students in the Punxsutawney area. The winners of the contest will be crowned at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in the lobby of the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.

Each winner will receive a $50 Walmart gift card and a gift bag. The winners will appear in The Punxsutawney Spirit and are invited to the Firemen’s Parade in July and the Home for the Holidays Parade in November.

The winners are chosen by popular vote, with each vote costing $1. Contestant pictures will be on display for voting at the Weather Discovery Center from Jan. 14 to 26 on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Tuesdays, voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SHOP 'n SAVE in the Groundhog Plaza. Credit card votes can also be called in to 938-1000 (MC, Visa and Discover accepted).

The boy and girl with the most votes will be notified by phone on Thursday, Jan. 26. During January, the Weather Discovery Center does not get much visitor traffic. Therefore, the majority of votes come from people who stop in specifically to vote for a contestant.

To enter, please submit a photo of your child (no larger than a 5”x7” print) with the child’s full name, age, name of school they attend, parents’ names and phone number on the back of the photograph. Drop it off or mail it to the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, 201 N. Findley St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Entries must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to be considered. Photos will not be returned.

Proceeds from this event will be used toward ongoing educational projects at the Weather Discovery Center.