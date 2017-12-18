With days to go, Salvation Army seeks help with Red Kettle campaign

Lt. Shane Carter is pictured with the Salvation Army Kettle at SHOP ‘n SAVE. Their goal for the Christmas season is at 35 percent. Carter says that this deficit is alarming, as this how they raise funds for the general fund, which is how they are able to help so many people throughout the year, not just at Christmas time. Carter said the programs that they offer are all funded through the Red Kettle drive, their biggest fundraiser, from the after-school program to the emergency food pantry.

“It’s what keeps our lights on, phones ringing and how they get everything done,” Carter said.

He said that the Red Kettles are located at Walmart, SHOP ‘n SAVE, Shoe Sensation, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.