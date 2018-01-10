Daffodil Days returning to Jefferson County

Jefferson County — Spring is right around the corner — and so is the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days program.

“The daffodil is the first flower of spring, the flower of hope for cancer patients and their families,” a release said. “Purchasing daffodils for friends, customers and employees can brighten their days, desks or dinner tables. Daffodil Days is a festival of hope, progress and answers. Funds raised through the sale of daffodils benefits patient services, education and prevention activities, as well as lifesaving research in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.

Orders can be placed through Feb. 5, and daffodils will be ready for delivery or pick up the week of March 18. Delivery will be available for orders of $250 or more.

Companies, hospitals, schools and individuals are encouraged to buy bouquets of the daffodils. Each bunch of daffodils (10 flowers per bunch) is just a $10 donation, half cases (25 bunches) are a $250 donation, and a full case (50 bunches) is a $500 donation.

Mini potted daffodils are available for purchase for $15, as well as the Gift of Hope for $25. Each Gift of Hope donation of flowers will be sent to local hospitals, cancer centers and nursing homes.

“When you buy a beautiful bouquet for yourself or for someone else, you’re helping support American Cancer Society research, education, advocacy and patient service efforts in our own community. It’s all part of the life-saving mission of the American Cancer Society,” the release said.

To receive an order form via fax, call 412-919-1100, ext. 1135. To have an order form emailed, email Nikki.carey@cancer.org. You can print off an order form at relayforlife.org/pajeffersoncounty. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted, and all orders must be paid in full when the daffodils are ordered. The deadline to place orders is Feb. 5.

Those seeking more information can contact Nikki Carey at 724-834-9081, ext. 85289 or email at Nikki.carey@cancer.org.