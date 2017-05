On Monday, Punxsy's top two singles players — Matt Blose and Lucas Ambler — made their way into today's District 9 finals, with the winner advancing to the PIAA State Championships. Those two players will play on Tuesday at PAHS — the "neutral site" — at 3:30 p.m.

Pictured here are Ambler's teammates congratulating him after his hard-fought semi-final win over Bradford's Mitch Forbes. (Photo courtesy of Rose Graffius)