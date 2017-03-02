D-9 Basketball Championships update!

This evening, the Punxsy girls' and boys' basketball teams will take on Clearfield in their respective District 9 championship games. We'll post some updates here as the evening goes on:

7:15 p.m.: Lady Chucks are the District 9 champions! Miller scores nine in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Chucks pull away to win 37-30.

6:58 p.m.: Eight per side in the third quarter, and we're headed to the fourth quarter tied 26-26.

6;30 p.m.: We've got a close one! Morgan VanLeer barely missed sending Punxsy to the half with a half-court buzzer beater to take the lead. Instead, we're tied up 18-18 through one half. Sixteen minutes to determine the D-9 champ.

5:50 p.m.: Player introductions are soon to be underway. Starting line-up for the Lady Chucks -- Alli Lunger, Leah Miller, Morgan VanLeer, Kate Horner & Elyse White. For the Lady Bison, Nicolette Brossard, Nikol Chew, Brooke Cline, Alyana Ryan and Ally Lindstrom.

5:35 p.m.: The Lady Chucks have taken the court for warm-ups! The countdown clock is on, and we'll be underway soon.