D-9 AAA North West Regional Update

Staff Writer
Friday, March 3, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

On Friday, six Punxsy wrestlers opened the AAA North West Regional Championships at Altoona Area High School. One of them -- Blake Bizousky (pictured here) -- advanced to today's semis with a pair of wins. The five others -- Jake Skarbek, Stone Smith, Conner Giavedoni, John Mark Miller and Alexander Neal -- will wrestle out of the consolation rounds this morning. Full recaps for the Punxsy wrestlers appear in Saturday's print edition. A recap of the fellow D-9 wrestlers at the tournament appears here:

-- 106: Trenton Donahue (DuBois, freshman) -- Donahue, the D-4/9 champ at 106 pounds, had a good night, winning his first match by pinning Warren sophomore Avery Smith at the 1:02 mark. In the quarters, Donahue advanced into today's semis with a 4-0 decision over State College's Clayton Leidy.
-- 106: Peyton Smay (Clearfield, freshman) -- Smay picked up a win in his first bout, winning a 12-11 decision over East's Anthony Moffett, but in his second bout, he was pinned by D-10 champion Andrew Brest of General McLane. Smay will wrestle next in today's second consolation round.
-- 113: Ed Scott (DuBois, freshman) -- Scott entered the tournament as the district champion with just one loss, and after a first-round pin over Warren freshman Alex Anderson and a second-round, first-period pin over Mifflin County's Joey Taptich, he maintained that one-loss record and earned a spot in today's semis against D-10 champion Brady Sittinger of Erie Cathedral Prep.
-- 113: Gregory Tettis (St. Marys, freshman) -- Tettis didn't answer the bell for his first bout, sending him to today's second consolation round.
-- 113: Cole Smay (Clearfield, sophomore) -- Smay lost his opener to East senior Jawon Carr, falling 46 seconds in. He will wrestle in today's first consolation round against Hayden Butterfield of Eric McDowell.
-- 120: Dalton Woodrow (DuBois, sophomore) -- Woodrow had a solid evening, winning his opener against Bellefonte's Ryan Smith 12-0, then defeating State College's Jacob Pammer 4-0 in the quarters. In today's semis, he'll face Andrew Stark of Cathedral Prep.
-- 120: Tyler Dilley (St. Marys, sophomore) -- Dilley also advanced to the 120 semis, advancing with a fall over Oil City's Michael Helping in the first round, then defeating Warren's Jake Fankhouser 10-2 in the quarters. Today, he'll face D-6 champion Hunter Hileman of Altoona in the semis.
-- 120: Matt Ryan (Clearfield, junior) -- Ryan won his opener 17-2 in 5:14 over Perry Traditional's Keenan Sheffield, but in the quarters, he lost to Hunter Hileman of Altoona. He'll wrestle in the second consolation round today.
-- 126: Hayden Tettis (St. Marys, junior) -- Tettis lost his first-round match to Erie McDowell's Jeffery Boyd by a 10-3 decision, and after receiving a bye in the first consolation round, he'll face Erie Cathedral Prep's Tyler McKinney today in the second consolation round.
-- 132: Kolby Ho (DuBois, junior) -- As the D-4/9 champion, Ho received a first-round bye to the quarter-finals. In the quarters, Ho defeated Bellefonte freshman Keegan Rothrock by a 6-2 margin to advance to today's semis, where he'll face D-10 champ Leno Ciotti of Erie McDowell.
-- 132: Marcus Reed (St. Marys, freshman) -- Reed lost to D-10 champ Leno Ciotti of Erie McDowell in the first round, so he'll restle in today's first consolation round against Dominick Emma of Carrick.
-- 138: Alec Bittler (St. Marys, sophomore) -- Bittler drew a first-round bye as the D-4/9 champion; in the quarter-finals, he won by injury default after opening up a lead over Warren senior Jake Engstrom. Today, he'll face Hollidaysburg's Nathan Swartz, the D-6 champion, in the semi-finals.
-- 145: Cameron Resch (St. Marys, senior) -- Resch's tournament started with a loss to Hollidaysburg senior Dalton Long. Resch lost that decision 6-4, and today, he'll face Khalil Jarrett of Taylor Allderdice in the first consolation round.
-- 145: Brock Adams (DuBois, senior) -- Adams advanced to the semi-finals with a pair of victories in the first two rounds. First, he defeated Central Mountain senior Colton Weaver 8-2, then he bested Carrick's Juan Rodriguez 4-2 in the quarters. Today, he'll face D-6 champion Brock Port of Bellefonte. Port is undefeated on the year.
-- 152: Lance Henninger (DuBois) -- Henninger opened against a young man with a very similar name -- Austin Hemminger -- and Hemminger, a senior out of Somerset, picked up a 17-2 tech fall in 4:11. Henninger will face Taylor Alderdice's Taylor Butch in the first consy round.
-- 160: Carson Hanna (DuBois, senior) --Hanna opened with a bye as the D-4/9 champion, and in his first match in the quarters, he beat State College junior Ian Barr 5-4 to advance to today's semis, where he'll meet Dazjon Casto -- the D-10 champ out of Erie Cathedral Prep.
-- 160: Thayne Morgan (Clearfield, senior) -- Morgan won his opener over General McLane's John Carrier, but he dropped a 7-5 decision in the quarters to Altoona junior Hunter Stoudnour. He'll face Zennon Bardsley of Erie McDowell in the second consy round today.
-- 170: Luke McGonigal (Clearfield, junior) -- McGonigal made today's semis with a pair of wins on Friday. First, he beat Bald Eagle's Dylan Bisel 15-0 in 2:22, then he pinned Austin Haubrick of Mifflin County in the quarters. He'll meet Erie McDowell senior Iilyaz Veysalov in the semis.
-- 170: Zach Becker (St. Marys, junior) -- Becker started off on a high note with a pinfall over Carrick's Tyshawn Williams, but in the quarters, he faced D-10 champ Luigi Yates of Erie Cathedral Prep and lost a 7-6 decision. He'll face fellow D-9er Iszak Kerner in today's consy round two.
-- 170: Iszak Kerner (DuBois, junior) -- Kerner dropped his opener to Erie McDowell senior Iilyaz Veysalov, and after receiving a first-consy bye, he'll face Zach Becker of St. Marys today in the second consy round.
-- 182: Steven Sawyer (Clearfield, senior) -- Sawyer's day started with a 10-0 loss at the hand of Hollidaysburg's Mason McCready, and this morning, he'll face Liam Stevenson in the first consolation round.
-- 195: Dave Henninger (DuBois, senior) -- Henninger made quick work of his first-round opponent, pinning Augustus Dellinger of Hollidaysburg in 40 seconds, but in the quarters, he fell 18-3 to General McLane's Ethan Laird. He'll open today's wrestling in the second consy round.
-- 195: Brandon Cherry (St. Marys, junior) -- Cherry lost his opener to D-10 champion Ethan Laird of General McLane, and he'll face Augustus Dellinger of Hollidaysburg in today's consy round one.
-- 220: Christian Steffan (St. Marys, senior) -- Steffan -- the D-4/9 champion at 220 -- got off to a rough start Friday, as he was injured in his first-round match against Altoona's Nate Simmers. If he returns from the injury, he'll wrestle Erie McDowell's Quentin Cook in the first consolation round.
-- 285: Trae Kitko (Clearfield, sophomore) -- Kitko's tournament started with a first-round bye, but in the quarter's he fell to Central Mountain senior Richard Thompson via a 6-2 decision. He'll open today against fellow D-9 wrestler Joe Kucenski of St. Marys.
-- 285: Joe Kucenski (St. Marys, senior) -- Kucenski opened against General McLane's Jacob Lenhardt, and Lenhardt earned a third-period pin to close that bout. In the consolation round, he receives a bye, meaning he'll face fellow D-9er Trae Kitko of Clearfield.
-- 285: Alex O'Harah (DuBois, freshman) -- O'Harah lost his opener against D-10's champion -- Kawaun Deboe of Erie Cathedral Prep -- by pinfall 1:27 into the bout. He'll face Carrick's James Howard in today's consy round one.

Category: