D-9 AAA North West Regional Update

On Friday, six Punxsy wrestlers opened the AAA North West Regional Championships at Altoona Area High School. One of them -- Blake Bizousky (pictured here) -- advanced to today's semis with a pair of wins. The five others -- Jake Skarbek, Stone Smith, Conner Giavedoni, John Mark Miller and Alexander Neal -- will wrestle out of the consolation rounds this morning. Full recaps for the Punxsy wrestlers appear in Saturday's print edition. A recap of the fellow D-9 wrestlers at the tournament appears here:

-- 106: Trenton Donahue (DuBois, freshman) -- Donahue, the D-4/9 champ at 106 pounds, had a good night, winning his first match by pinning Warren sophomore Avery Smith at the 1:02 mark. In the quarters, Donahue advanced into today's semis with a 4-0 decision over State College's Clayton Leidy.

-- 106: Peyton Smay (Clearfield, freshman) -- Smay picked up a win in his first bout, winning a 12-11 decision over East's Anthony Moffett, but in his second bout, he was pinned by D-10 champion Andrew Brest of General McLane. Smay will wrestle next in today's second consolation round.

-- 113: Ed Scott (DuBois, freshman) -- Scott entered the tournament as the district champion with just one loss, and after a first-round pin over Warren freshman Alex Anderson and a second-round, first-period pin over Mifflin County's Joey Taptich, he maintained that one-loss record and earned a spot in today's semis against D-10 champion Brady Sittinger of Erie Cathedral Prep.

-- 113: Gregory Tettis (St. Marys, freshman) -- Tettis didn't answer the bell for his first bout, sending him to today's second consolation round.

-- 113: Cole Smay (Clearfield, sophomore) -- Smay lost his opener to East senior Jawon Carr, falling 46 seconds in. He will wrestle in today's first consolation round against Hayden Butterfield of Eric McDowell.

-- 120: Dalton Woodrow (DuBois, sophomore) -- Woodrow had a solid evening, winning his opener against Bellefonte's Ryan Smith 12-0, then defeating State College's Jacob Pammer 4-0 in the quarters. In today's semis, he'll face Andrew Stark of Cathedral Prep.

-- 120: Tyler Dilley (St. Marys, sophomore) -- Dilley also advanced to the 120 semis, advancing with a fall over Oil City's Michael Helping in the first round, then defeating Warren's Jake Fankhouser 10-2 in the quarters. Today, he'll face D-6 champion Hunter Hileman of Altoona in the semis.

-- 120: Matt Ryan (Clearfield, junior) -- Ryan won his opener 17-2 in 5:14 over Perry Traditional's Keenan Sheffield, but in the quarters, he lost to Hunter Hileman of Altoona. He'll wrestle in the second consolation round today.

-- 126: Hayden Tettis (St. Marys, junior) -- Tettis lost his first-round match to Erie McDowell's Jeffery Boyd by a 10-3 decision, and after receiving a bye in the first consolation round, he'll face Erie Cathedral Prep's Tyler McKinney today in the second consolation round.

-- 132: Kolby Ho (DuBois, junior) -- As the D-4/9 champion, Ho received a first-round bye to the quarter-finals. In the quarters, Ho defeated Bellefonte freshman Keegan Rothrock by a 6-2 margin to advance to today's semis, where he'll face D-10 champ Leno Ciotti of Erie McDowell.

-- 132: Marcus Reed (St. Marys, freshman) -- Reed lost to D-10 champ Leno Ciotti of Erie McDowell in the first round, so he'll restle in today's first consolation round against Dominick Emma of Carrick.

-- 138: Alec Bittler (St. Marys, sophomore) -- Bittler drew a first-round bye as the D-4/9 champion; in the quarter-finals, he won by injury default after opening up a lead over Warren senior Jake Engstrom. Today, he'll face Hollidaysburg's Nathan Swartz, the D-6 champion, in the semi-finals.

-- 145: Cameron Resch (St. Marys, senior) -- Resch's tournament started with a loss to Hollidaysburg senior Dalton Long. Resch lost that decision 6-4, and today, he'll face Khalil Jarrett of Taylor Allderdice in the first consolation round.

-- 145: Brock Adams (DuBois, senior) -- Adams advanced to the semi-finals with a pair of victories in the first two rounds. First, he defeated Central Mountain senior Colton Weaver 8-2, then he bested Carrick's Juan Rodriguez 4-2 in the quarters. Today, he'll face D-6 champion Brock Port of Bellefonte. Port is undefeated on the year.

-- 152: Lance Henninger (DuBois) -- Henninger opened against a young man with a very similar name -- Austin Hemminger -- and Hemminger, a senior out of Somerset, picked up a 17-2 tech fall in 4:11. Henninger will face Taylor Alderdice's Taylor Butch in the first consy round.

-- 160: Carson Hanna (DuBois, senior) --Hanna opened with a bye as the D-4/9 champion, and in his first match in the quarters, he beat State College junior Ian Barr 5-4 to advance to today's semis, where he'll meet Dazjon Casto -- the D-10 champ out of Erie Cathedral Prep.

-- 160: Thayne Morgan (Clearfield, senior) -- Morgan won his opener over General McLane's John Carrier, but he dropped a 7-5 decision in the quarters to Altoona junior Hunter Stoudnour. He'll face Zennon Bardsley of Erie McDowell in the second consy round today.

-- 170: Luke McGonigal (Clearfield, junior) -- McGonigal made today's semis with a pair of wins on Friday. First, he beat Bald Eagle's Dylan Bisel 15-0 in 2:22, then he pinned Austin Haubrick of Mifflin County in the quarters. He'll meet Erie McDowell senior Iilyaz Veysalov in the semis.

-- 170: Zach Becker (St. Marys, junior) -- Becker started off on a high note with a pinfall over Carrick's Tyshawn Williams, but in the quarters, he faced D-10 champ Luigi Yates of Erie Cathedral Prep and lost a 7-6 decision. He'll face fellow D-9er Iszak Kerner in today's consy round two.

-- 170: Iszak Kerner (DuBois, junior) -- Kerner dropped his opener to Erie McDowell senior Iilyaz Veysalov, and after receiving a first-consy bye, he'll face Zach Becker of St. Marys today in the second consy round.

-- 182: Steven Sawyer (Clearfield, senior) -- Sawyer's day started with a 10-0 loss at the hand of Hollidaysburg's Mason McCready, and this morning, he'll face Liam Stevenson in the first consolation round.

-- 195: Dave Henninger (DuBois, senior) -- Henninger made quick work of his first-round opponent, pinning Augustus Dellinger of Hollidaysburg in 40 seconds, but in the quarters, he fell 18-3 to General McLane's Ethan Laird. He'll open today's wrestling in the second consy round.

-- 195: Brandon Cherry (St. Marys, junior) -- Cherry lost his opener to D-10 champion Ethan Laird of General McLane, and he'll face Augustus Dellinger of Hollidaysburg in today's consy round one.

-- 220: Christian Steffan (St. Marys, senior) -- Steffan -- the D-4/9 champion at 220 -- got off to a rough start Friday, as he was injured in his first-round match against Altoona's Nate Simmers. If he returns from the injury, he'll wrestle Erie McDowell's Quentin Cook in the first consolation round.

-- 285: Trae Kitko (Clearfield, sophomore) -- Kitko's tournament started with a first-round bye, but in the quarter's he fell to Central Mountain senior Richard Thompson via a 6-2 decision. He'll open today against fellow D-9 wrestler Joe Kucenski of St. Marys.

-- 285: Joe Kucenski (St. Marys, senior) -- Kucenski opened against General McLane's Jacob Lenhardt, and Lenhardt earned a third-period pin to close that bout. In the consolation round, he receives a bye, meaning he'll face fellow D-9er Trae Kitko of Clearfield.

-- 285: Alex O'Harah (DuBois, freshman) -- O'Harah lost his opener against D-10's champion -- Kawaun Deboe of Erie Cathedral Prep -- by pinfall 1:27 into the bout. He'll face Carrick's James Howard in today's consy round one.