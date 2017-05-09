CYS names Corbin its Resource Parent of the Year

Jefferson County Children and Youth Services and its Advisory Committee recognized their foster parents at Monday evening's annual Resource Parent Appreciation Dinner. With 20 years of service, Cindy Corbin (center) was recognized as the 2017 Resource Parent of the Year. Pictured with Corbin are Resource Parent Specialist Melissa George (left) and Jefferson County CYS Director Cindy Cornwell. For a full recap from the event, pick up Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Eddie Armstrong of The Spirit)