CURTAIN TO GO UP ON 2017 VARIETY SHOW

They say "Variety is the Spice of Life," and that is a well-established fact this time of year, as the curtain is about to go up for the Punxsutawney Area High School's 65th annual Variety Show.

The directors for this year's show are Alex Eberhart and Laura Kellar, who said they've been working on the annual program since January.

Eberhart said the process begins with the Script Committee putting together the scripts for the show’s numerous sketch comedy routines, which are then cast.

Read the full story in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit.