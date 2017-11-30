Crews battle two McCalmont fires in as many hours

Members of the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company were busy on Thursday, as they were called to a pair of incidents in a short period of time. (First photo) Elk Run Assistant Fire Chief Josh McAfoos is pictured assisting with extinguishing a garbage fire that caught surrounding railroad ties on fire at Creo Energy in Anita. (Second photo) Shortly thereafter, McCalmont and its assisting crews were called to a truck fire on Team Road.