Creative (Garden) artwork to benefit PACC

To help raise funds for the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, Creative Garden Preschool and Childcare Center, teamed with EyeIndulge Photography, put together an arts and crafts silent auction, featuring items by the children themselves. Pictured here are Avery Moore (left photo) and Chase Sikora (right photo) working on their paintings for the auction. (Photos submitted)

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon this Sunday, Dec. 3, at the PACC gymnasium and will feature artwork including ornaments, paintings and photos, all of which will have a Christmas theme.

All proceeds will benefit the community center to help sustain the programs offered to the children and adults in the Punxsutawney community.

For more information on other happenings at the auction, see Thursday's print edition of The Spirit.