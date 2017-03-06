CREATE exhibit features artwork of BAHS seniors

CREATE Brookville has opened a new exhibit for the month of March. "Distorting Time" features the artwork of the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School Class of 2017. Pictured (front, from left) are Heather Sekeres, Breanna Nelson, Taylor Papevies, (back) Caitlyn Park, Austin McCleary, Katelyn Reddinger and Alyssa Knapp. Other students with artwork are Jenae Dawson, Renee Nedza and Cassandra Wonderling. The exhibit will be on display through the remainder of the month. (Photo by Matthew Triponey of The Spirit)