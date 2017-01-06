Competitive Spirit Districts to be held Saturday

You’ve seen and heard them at various events, from Jack LaMarca Stadium to Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium. Members of Punxsy’s cheerleading squad bring their energy to the events while the athletes on the fields participate. But did you know that the squad — in between cheering at the games — works to prepare its competitive spirit routine? This Saturday, DuBois Area High School will host the annual District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships at 11 a.m., with 11 different teams vying for six spots to the PIAA state championships in Hershey two weeks from now. This week, members of the Punxsy team (pictured here) have been putting the finishing touches on their routine in preparation for the championships. Those interested in supporting the team can even help the team score, as crowd participation figures into the scoring for each team. Punxsy will compete in the small division with Brockway, St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway and Elk County. Three medium squads — A-C Valley, Cranberry and Karns City — will join co-ed squad Keystone and large squad DuBois to round out the field. The competition begins at 11 a.m., with the award ceremony scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)