Close call at Joe's Drive-In

It was a close call when the grill caught fire at Joe's Drive-In, located at 308 Indiana St., Punxsutawney, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The initial call stated that there was smoke coming from the back door when Punxsutawney Borough police arrived on scene. Fortunately, Joe Sikora and staff were able to extinguish the fire before it did any real damage. All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies — Central, Lindsey and Elk Run — were called and were held in quarters, along with Big Run and McCalmont Township, until firefighters on scene could assess the situation. Central Fire Department's Engine 20-1 responded non-emergency. The offending fryer (inset photo) was removed by firefighters, and the building was ventilated. There were no injuries, and the restaurant reopened for business later in the afternoon with no menu restrictions. Punxsutawney Borough Police were also assisted at the scene by Jefferson County EMS. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)