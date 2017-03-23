Clarion fire displaces 13 families

CLARION — The Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and mutual aid departments were dispatched to a structure fire that occurred at Corcetti Apartments, 435 S. Second Avenue, Monroe Township, Clarion County. Upon their arrival, the structure was well involved, with fire showing from the rear of the structure.

Fifteen apartments and the complex office were destroyed in the fire, and the PSP Fire Marshal Unit was requested to investigate the origin and cause. It is believed that the building is insured, but it is currently unknown whether the displaced families had renter's insurance to cover their belongings.

The Red Cross was requested and is assisting the displaced families.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $1.5 million.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Anyone with video or photographs of the early stages of the fire or with information about the cause is asked to contact PSP-Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or PSP-Clarion at 814-226-1710.