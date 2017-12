The Punxsutawney Rotary Club announced the winners of its annual Circle of Trees contest on Saturday. (First photo) The winner of the adult category was the Punxsutawney Garden Club. Pictured are Gloria Kerr (left) and Dena Taylor. (Second photo) The winner of the youth category was the PAHS Key Club. Pictured are Caleb Bender (left) and Madison McBee.