Chucks win Holday Classic for 3rd-straight year

On Wednesday and Thursday, Punxsutawney Area High School’s Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium was a busy place, with the Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic showcasing nine games — eight varsity and one JV — as a part of the tournament. Punxsy’s boys won their opener over Bald Eagle on Wednesday night, then followed that up with a victory over Clarion on Thursday to claim their third straight title in the tournament they host. Afterward, they posed for a photo as a team, with each player holding up three fingers to signify the three-peat. After the game, the awards were issued to the following players: Brandon Matthews, Don Bishop Extra Effort Award; Jacob Weaver, All-Tournament Team; Devin Kelly, MVP; Cam Craig, All-Tournament Team; and Austin Hummell, All-Tournament Team.

Prior to the boys’ final, Moniteau defeated Hazleton in the girls’ championship to earn the team title.

After the girls’ consolation game on Thursday afternoon, Punxsy’s Leah Miller (left) and Marion Center’s Mia Oterson were named to their All-Tournament Team.

Other award winners included Hazleton’s Kendra Pfeil and Maddie Mrochko, All-Tournament Team; Moniteau’s Alazia Greaves, All-Tournament Team; Moniteau’s Kristin DeMatteis, MVP; Moniteau’s Emma Bair, Don Bishop Extra Effort Award; and boys’ All-Tournament Team members Cody Wise of Marion Center and Jordan Jones of Bald Eagle.

(Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)