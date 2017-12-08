Chucks tip off season with a win

The winter sports season for Punxsutawney Area High School officially tipped off on Friday, with two basketball games and an indoor track and field meet. The Punxsy boys' team (pictured here during a timeout) won a 59-51 game over Marion Center in the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament to open their season. They'll play again on Saturday at DCC against Johnsonburg in the championship game. Punxsy's girls were also in action at a new venue in Forest Hills, where they fell 47-37 to Bishop Guilfoyle, setting up a consolation game today against the host, Forest Hills, at 5:30 p.m. The indoor track and field team returned late Friday from a meet in Mercersburg, and the varsity wrestling team opens its season on Saturday at Philipsburg's tournament. The junior high wrestlers will participate in a tournament on Saturday at Clarion.