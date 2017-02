And the crowd goes wild! Ethan Riley knocked down a buzzer-beating three to end the third quarter of Wednesday night's District 9 semi-final between Punxsy and St. Marys, giving the Chucks a big lead going into the fourth. Punxsy cruised to the 77-57 win, and the Chucks will face Clearfield in the D-9 finals. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)