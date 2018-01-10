Chucks mix it up on defensive end against ECC

The Punxsy boys’ basketball team threw some new defensive looks at Elk County Catholic on Wednesday, and through the game’s first 16 minutes, it worked, as the two teams were tied at the half. But an 11-0 run to open the second half gave ECC some breathing room, and despite a comeback attempt by the Chucks, the Crusaders earned a 65-51 win. The Chucks are pictured here on the defensive end of the court.