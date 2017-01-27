Chucks in charge: Punxsy clobbers DuBois

The Punxsy boys’ basketball team looked impressive on Friday night in a road win at DuBois. Four Punxsy players — Brandon Matthews, Ethan Riley (left photo), Devin Kelly (right photo) and Jacob Horner — scored 10-plus points, and the Chucks played solid team defense to cruise to a win over the Beavers. For more from the game, grab a Saturday print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)