Chucks and Bison go back and forth in D9 semis

On Wednesday, the Punxsy Chucks and Clearfield Bison baseball teams engaged in a back-and-forth battle that refused to be settled in regulation time. With the score tied at sevens through the standard seven innings, the teams went to extras, and in the 10th inning, the Bison scored to earn an 8-7 victory and advance to the D-9 finals. Addison Neal (left) was on as a courtesy runner for DiPietro in the fourth inning when he snuck past Clearfield catcher Zane Morgan for the game’s first run. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)