Chestnut Grove Independent Church hosting Christmas musical

Chestnut Grove Independent Church on Lipp Road in Punxsutawney is celebrating Christmas this year on Saturday, Dec. 24, with a presentation of “One Small Child: A Musical for Christmas.” A prelude will be held at the church at 6:45 p.m., featuring the hand bell choir, the men’s quartet and a mixed ensemble, and at 7 p.m., the choir, directed by Dave Dunmire, will present the musical. Afterward, Pastor Joe Spack will deliver a special Christmas message. Refreshments will be served after the event in the church fellowship hall. The church is approximately five miles off Route 36 South on Lipp Road. Those seeking more information can call 814-938-1002. (Photo submitted)