Business, property owners asked to attend focus groups

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you own a business or property, or if both apply to you, you are invited to give feedback on the commercial center of Punxsutawney at a pair of upcoming focus groups being held by the Pennsylvania Downtown Center (PDC).

As part of the “visioning” process being conducted by PRIDE (Punxsutawney Revitalization: Investing, Developing, Enhancing) and being led by PDC, the focus groups will give business and property owners a chance to discuss their feelings about having a stake in the downtown. The visioning rocess is the first step toward a revitalization project for the central business district.

The focus groups will both be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Gobbler’s Knob. The first group, scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon, will be for business owners. The second group, scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m., will be for property owners. If you are a person who owns property and a business in downtown, you may choose to attend either or both sessions. If you cannot make either session, you may schedule a private appointment by calling Katie Donald at 814-618-5591 or Marlene Lellock at 814-938-1000.

The focus groups will precede the second public workshop for A Vision for Punxsutawney, which will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knob the evening of Jan. 17.

Anyone in the community having an interest in improving Punxsutawney is invited to attend.