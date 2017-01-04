Brookville police seek info on missing woman

The Brookville Borough Police Department is asking the public to be on the look-out for Terrie Jean Roseman, a white female missing from the Brookville area. Terrie is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 56 years old. At this time, there is no known clothing description, and she was last seen at the Farmer's National Bank in Brookville. If you know Terrie and know where she is, contact the Brookville Borough Police Department at (814) 849-5323.