Brookville police seek info on gun burglary

Brookville Borough Police are asking for information regarding the burglary of numerous firearms from DSD Sporting Goods in the Brookville Borough just after midnight on Dec. 23.

Police said that the three actors are all believed to be light-skinned black males with slender builds. Two of the males are believed to be between 6'0" and 6'3" tall, and the other is believed to be between 5'9" and 6'0".

The first was wearing black pants with white stripes down the legs, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with reflective strips on both arm, an orange/red head and face cover and gray gloves. The second was wearing black pants and an orange zip-up hooded sweatshirt, with an orange face cover and white gloves. The third was wearing red/orange colored shoes, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, darker gray pants, a blue face cover and orange gloves.

The actors are believed to have fled the scene westbound on Route 322 in an unknown vehicle, believed to be a smaller front-wheel drive vehicle.

The Brookville police is asking anyone with information on the persons involved to contact them at 814-849-5323. Also, any business owners or property owners that may have video surveillance that covers 322 westbound are asked to contact the station.