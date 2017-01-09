Brookville police seek info on alleged child predator

On Monday, the Brookville Borough Police Department released information regarding the arrest of an alleged child predator, identified in the police report as a 53-year-old male suspect.

According to the police report, the suspect (who was not named in the report) contacted three minors in Brookville via text message and began texting sexually explicit material and attempted to meet with them.

Following an investigation, officers posed as 15- and 16-year-old sisters and communicated with the suspect via text message. The suspect attempted to meet officers in the Brookville Borough at a known residence, the report said, with the intention of having sexual intercourse with both juveniles.

A separate release issued at the same time said the Brookville Borough Police Department is requesting assistance from the public regarding "a possible child predator investigation." It stated that the arrest had been made and that officers are seeking information regarding further persons contacted by this individual, with the associated phone number 814-541-5490. Anyone who was contacted by this person and still has messages is asked to contact the Brookville Borough Police Department.

Court documents indicate that on Monday, a preliminary arraignment was held for 53-year-old Richard E. Tokarcik Jr. in Brookville, with the charges filed against Tokarcik including one count of criminal attempt-statutory sexual assault: 11 years or older, a first-degree felony, in addition to multiple third-degree felony charges — one count of criminal solicitation-child pornography; one count of corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above; one count of child pornography; one count of contact/communication with a minor-sexual abuse; and 10 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

The court documents indicate that Tokarcik was confined to the Jefferson County Jail, with bail set in the amount of $100,000.