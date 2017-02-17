Bradford beats buzzer to beat Chucks on Senior Night

Prior to their game against the Bradford Owls on Friday night, the Punxsy boys' basketball team and cheerleading squad recognized their senior members. Pictured (from left) are the students with their parents: Devin Kelly, the son of Tammy and Jeremy Cary; Jacob Horner, the son of Michael and Kimberly Horner; Zackary Vest, the son of Nicole and Eyad Khabbaz; Patrick Fedigan, the son of Terry and Marry Kay Fedigan; Jacob Weaver, the son of Michael and Heather Weaver; Ethan Riley, the son of Gene and Melissa Riley; Tanner Zimmerman, the son of Patsi and Tim Zimmerman; and Jordan Smith, the daughter of Dan and Jody Smith. The boys also dedicated the game to the memory of Josh Smith, a former PAHS student who passed away last year. The Chucks fell to the Owls 58-57 in overtime. Highlights from the game appear in Saturday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)