Boys' tennis, softball victorious on busy Monday

It was a busy day at PAHS on Monday, as three spring sports teams were in action at home.

In the boys' tennis match against DuBois, Matt Blose (pictured here) was one of four singles players to sweep their way to victory for the Chucks en route to a 6-1 team win.

In the softball game against Clarion, Punxsy pitchers Alli Ishman and Kylee Lingenfelter teamed up for a shutout, as Punxsy earned a 2-1 victory.

The only loss of the day came on the baseball diamond, where a tough Hollidaysburg squad powered its way past Punxsy, 4-1.

Tuesday's schedule includes a track and field meet at Brookville.