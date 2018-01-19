Boys' hoops comes up just short; girls win on the road

Punxsy's boys' basketball team never said quit on Friday night, but the Bradford Owls did just enough to take the long trek back home with a 55-52 victory under their wings. Punxsy's Brandon Matthews scored 21 points, with the other side's best being a 26-point performance by Bradford's Tyler Gigliotti.

On the road, the Lady Chucks picked up a big win over the Lady Owls, winning 49-24. Leah Miller scored 19 points, and Kate Horner added 15 for the Lady Chucks.

Saturday's schedule at PAHS includes an afternoon boys' basketball game against Indiana (noon JV tip-off) and an indoor track and field trip to Edinboro University.