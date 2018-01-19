Boys' hoops comes up just short; girls win on the road
Friday, January 19, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Punxsy's boys' basketball team never said quit on Friday night, but the Bradford Owls did just enough to take the long trek back home with a 55-52 victory under their wings. Punxsy's Brandon Matthews scored 21 points, with the other side's best being a 26-point performance by Bradford's Tyler Gigliotti.
On the road, the Lady Chucks picked up a big win over the Lady Owls, winning 49-24. Leah Miller scored 19 points, and Kate Horner added 15 for the Lady Chucks.
Saturday's schedule at PAHS includes an afternoon boys' basketball game against Indiana (noon JV tip-off) and an indoor track and field trip to Edinboro University.
