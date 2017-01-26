Boys beat Brookville in Rt. 36 rivalry
Thursday, January 26, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
On Tuesday, the Lady Chucks basketball team revived the Route 36 rivalry with the Brookville Lady Raiders, but that game was on the road. Wednesday, the Raiders came to town for a boys’ match-up. The game was close throughout, with the two teams trading the lead more than a handful of times in the third quarter. But Punxsy pulled away to earn a 60-49 win. Brandon Matthews (left photo) led Punxsy’s offense with 17 points, and Kevin Constant (right photo) put in solid minutes for the Chucks. For more from the game, grab a print edition of Thursday's Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)
Category: