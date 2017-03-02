Boys' BB D-9 title game updates!
Thursday, March 2, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Punxsy girls have claimed their District 9 title, and now, the boys will face the Clearfield Bison. We are about to tip things off.
9:03 p.m.: Punxsy cuts into the lead late, winning the fourth quarter 14-8, but the Bison win the D-9 title with a 59-45 victory.
8:45 p.m.: Clearfield has a big third quarter, outscoring Punxsy 20-7. The Bison lead 51-31 with eight minutes to play.
8:19 p.m.: High-tempo first half, and the Bison take a 31-24 lead into the break. Punxsy will look to battle back from behind in the second.
7:40 p.m.: Punxsy will send its starting five of Ethan Riley, Jacob Horner, Jacob Weaver, Devin Kelly and Brandon Matthews out for the jump ball
