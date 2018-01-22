Boys' basketball hosts MC for action-packed day

The Punxsy boys' basketball program hosted Marion Center on Monday, and in addition to the varsity squad sweeping a three-game season series, the program swept the Stingers, as well.

In the 9th-grade game, Punxsy won 40-24; in the JV game, the Chucks prevailed 50-46 in overtime; and in the varsity game, Punxsy picked up a 59-45 win.

Tuesday's sports schedule sees the Lady Chucks basketball team head to Brookville, while the indoor track and field team will compete at Hempfield High School.